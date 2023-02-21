Audrey E. Geuting, 94
Mrs. Audrey Geuting of Cedarburg passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Ascension Hospital in Racine. She was 94 years old.
Audrey was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, on August 24, 1928, daughter of Thomas and Emily (nee Prieffer) Teets. On October 3, 1952, she married William Geuting at St. Joseph Basilica in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee until 1966 when they moved to Cedarburg. After raising her family, Audrey worked for many years for the city of Cedarburg as a crossing guard.
Audrey was a longtime member of St. Francis Borgia Parish, and was a former leader in both the Covered Bridge 4-H Club and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, reading, and working in her garden.
Audrey is survived by her three children: Kathleen (Keith) Heineck of Franksville, Michael (Beverly) Geuting of Norco, CA, and Col. (ret.) David (Janice) Geuting of Colorado Springs, CO. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Kathryn Heineck of Marinette, and Alexandra (Thomas) Kotowicz of Franksville; two sisters, Phyllis Teets and Betty Teets,both of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Parish, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Father Patrick Burns will preside over the Mass. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
