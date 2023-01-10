Audrey M. Mueller, 93

WEST BEND/GRAFTON
Audrey M. Mueller
October 26, 1929 - Dec. 27, 2022
Audrey M. Mueller (nee Opper) of West Bend, formerly of Grafton, was called home on the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born in Milwaukee to George and Agatha (nee Sheer) Opper on October 26, 1929.
Audrey worked for many years at Woolen Mills in Grafton. She ultimately retired from Doerr Electric after a long career and dedicated service. Audrey devoted most of her life to raising her eight children. She juggled her work and family life and made it look easy. Audrey was strong in her faith and dedicated time daily to reading Scriptures. In her retirement she enjoyed word and number searches, game shows and the Hallmark Channel.
Audrey will remain in the hearts of her children Frederick (Elizabeth) Mueller, Dale Mueller, Kathy (Dick) Neuy, and Kay Mueller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Jean Mueller and Jackie Topp. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her four sons, David, Gary, Greg and Karl Mueller.
Private family services will be held. Audrey will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Mequon.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.