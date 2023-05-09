Audrey Seifert, 89
Audrey Seifert, age 89, of Plymouth, found peace in the Lord’s arms at 2:16pm, during the hour of prayer on National Prayer Day, May 4, 2023.
She was born on August 1, 1933 in Cedarburg, WI, daughter of the late Edgar and Elsie (Krantz) Rappold. Audrey graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1951 and attended Wartburg College from 1951-1952. On October 11, 1952 she married Donald Seifert at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
In 1962, Donald and Audrey moved to Plymouth where Donald managed the Western Auto store. She worked as a secretary at Cedarburg Elementary School. Audrey worked 20 years at Adams Rexall in the photo department. Known as the happiest clerk in town, always ready to give away a smile! She also worked at The Bridge Christian Bookstore with Donna Marquardt.
Audrey sang in the choir at St. John Lutheran Church as well as directed the Youth Choir, and was the elementary Blue Bird and Campfire Girl Leader with Marge Meyer.
She volunteered her time at Rocky Knoll with the Chaplaincy and Neat Repeats store. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, music, traveling, reading, camping and hiking. She loved her trips to the white sandy beaches and palm trees, and going on her College Days trips. Audrey treasured her friendship with the “out to lunch bunch” and the Wednesday Breakfast Club.
She is survived by: 4 children: Mike (Kim) Seifert of Plymouth, Randy (Pam) Seifert of Germantown, Scott (Becky) Seifert of Plymouth and Dawn Seifert of Plymouth; grandchildren: Sarah (Jim) Jaromin, Sara Seifert, Ryan (Megan) Seifert, Brandon (Rafaella) Seifert and Brittany Seifert; Great-grandchildren: Carson, Wesley, Aria, Lorenzo, and Charles; Sister-in-law, Renata Rappold; As well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Her husband; Parents; Brothers: Edward (Alda), Kenny and Harold (Bernice); and Sister-in-law, Marge (Warren) Mueller.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday (May 11, 2023) at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 3:00-5:00pm, with a service to follow at 5:00pm. Rev. John Schultz will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Audrey’s name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staffs at Rocky Knoll and Sharon Richardson, especially her home care team, Mary Ann Wleklinski and Kim Mackle, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Audrey. Also a heartfelt thanks to Shawna Kretschmann from Beauty Within for always coming to do her hair!