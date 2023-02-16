Barbara A. Schuler, 75
Barbara A. “Barb” Schuler of Mequon passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the age of 75 years.
Barb was born on June 1, 1947, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Austin Sprague and the late Myrna (nee Katenkamp) Sprague. She later graduated from Homestead High School and went on to marry the love of her life, Charles Shuler, on September 21, 1968, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt. Together their marriage was blessed with one son, Randy.
Barb developed a passion for bowling and was involved in many bowling leagues throughout Ozaukee County. It was at the bowling alley where she made many longtime friendships. Barb also enjoyed spending time at their family cottage on Bear Lake. She loved to fish with her husband, Charles, as well as spending time with her two grandsons, Delton and Charles.
Barb was an integral part of the Schuler Racing team. She spent many hours cooking for the pit crew, overseeing the paperwork, as well as spotting for her son, Randy, on race days. She was truly a “mom” to the many team members of Shuler Racing.
Barb is survived by her loving son, Randy Schuler; grandsons, Delton James Schuler and Charles Randall Schuler; daughter-in-law, Mary Schuler; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Eugene) Ritger; and brother-in-law, James (Betty) Schuler. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Schuler, her parents, and brother, Dennis Sprague.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory (979 N. Green Bay Road), Grafton. Barb will be in state on Monday, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Barbara A. Schuler video tribute or to send online condolences to the Schuler family.