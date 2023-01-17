Barbara (Cooper) Curley, 96
Barbara (Cooper) Curley, 96, of West Bend passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, following a long and full life.’
Barbara was born on September 16, 1926, in Madison to Elmer and Mayme Cooper. In 1948, she graduated from UW-Madison with a BA in Occupational Therapy. She met and married Richard “Dick” Curley at Pres House in Madison, and after living in Madison and Milwaukee, they settled in Cedarburg, where they raised their four children. She earned her teaching certificate and was an elementary education teacher in Jackson for 20 years. After retiring in 1988, she tutored Hmong students in Milwaukee and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other community organizations. In 1998, Barb and Dick moved to Cedar Community in West Bend.
Barb loved to travel with her family and friends, visiting all the national parks in the continental United States and traveling to six continents. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, camping, square dancing, hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing. She played the violin in the Kettle Moraine Symphony (to her family, she was always “the best one in her row”), and attended many symphony concerts, musicals, and plays.
Barb was intelligent, warm, loving, caring and fun. She was a very special mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She served as a wonderful role model and inspiration to many.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her son Bruce; and six brothers and sisters (Leland, Ruth, Esther, Paul, Robert, Carl). She is survived by her children Kathleen (Charles) Divine, Jill (Connie) Waterman, and Dale (Debra) Curley; grandchildren Alexis Divine, Shanna (Jason) Weaver, Trent (Anna Minkina) Waterman, Zachary Curley, Samuel (Katie) Curley, Hannah (Luke Mynsberge) Curley, and Elizabeth Curley; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Dinkel, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life followed by a luncheon will be held at the Pilgrim Glen Clubhouse (W155-N6970 Macallan Court, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) on June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Cedar Community Hospice and Music Therapy Programs in West Bend would be greatly appreciated.
