Barbara M. Germundsen, 81
Barbara M. Germundsen (Loose) of Grafton, WI born to eternal life April 8, 2023, at the age of 81.
Barbara was born May 14th, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Edina Morningside High School in 1959 and continued her education at the University of Minnesota. Barbara was married to her beloved husband Gary for 53 years. She was a devoted mother to their three daughters, the proud grandmother of their four grandchildren and so enjoyed her three loving sons-in-laws.
While working at Mortgage Associates in Minneapolis, Barbara met Gary. After marrying in 1965, they moved back to Gary's home state to start a family. In 1968, they moved to Grafton and put down roots that have lasted for decades. After years of raising her family, Barbara decided to go back to work and began a 20-year career at St. Joseph's Catholic School where she touched hundreds of families' lives. When she retired, Barbara and Gary traveled the country until becoming snowbirds, living half of the year in Sun City West, AZ. The desert air and sunshine complimented their love of golf and hosting many family and friends visits. After many years, her love and dedication to being a grandmother brought her and Gary back to WI full time.
As a devoted wife and mother, Barbara created a home overflowing with love, filled with traditions, laughter, kindness, support, all on a foundation of faith. Her daughters attribute their successes to Barbara being an amazing mother and role model.
While her daughters and grandchildren were her true passion, she never lost sight of herself and always took time for what she enjoyed. Barbara was involved in many clubs including, Hawthorne Honeys golf league, Grafton Bowl women's league, Mee-kwon women's golf club, and the Ozaukee Choir. Barbara was also extremely intelligent and smart witted. She enjoyed reading, daily crossword puzzles, winning at Jeopardy and visiting with friends and family as often as possible.
Caring for her loving husband through his own health journey taught us all the true meaning of unconditional love. Barbara loved life and life loved her right back.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Julie (Kevin) Smith, Lori (Hussien) Talb, and Amy (Eric) Wilke. Proud grandmother to Matthew Smith, Meghan (Cody) Kopplin, Grace Talb and Sophia Talb. Dear sister to David Loose, Aunt to William (Chelsea) Loose-Mitchell, and Great Aunt to Adaline Loose-Mitchell, along with amazing lifelong friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband Gary Germundsen, her parents Earl and Adeline Loose, beautiful sister Judy (Peter) Leipold, her Aunt Grace Loose and Uncle Lee (Ruby) Miller.
Barbara’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire teams of dedicated and caring staff who provided care for her. Thank you to the team at Silverado North Shore Memory Care, Brighton Hospice and Horizon Hospice. They are truly angels on earth.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at 5:00 PM at The Barn at The Bog golf course (3121 County Rd I), Saukville, WI. The family will receive friends and family from 3:30 PM until 4:45 PM. To celebrate the beautiful life of Barbara, please consider giving a memorial gift to Children’s Wisconsin Foundation in lieu of flowers. Your gift will help advance a mission that our mother treasured in support of our family’s health over the years. To make your gift in her name, please visit: https://giving.childrenswi.org/ways-to-give/tribute-gifts.
For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.