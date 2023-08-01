Barbara R. Mont Marquette, 94
Barbara R. Mont Marquette, of Cedarburg, was born into eternal life on July 27, 2023 at the age of 94.
Barbara was born on July 27, 1929 and was adopted from The Cradle Society in Evanston Ill. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Robert and Rose Bulkley, her husband Philip Mont Marquette, and their son Robert. Barbara is survived by her 3 children, Tom (Gail), Dee Dee (Steve) Smith, Lisa (Dale) Kopacz; 4 grandchildren, Brian (Jessie) Mont Marquette, Stacey (Jake) Hay, Kaila (Ryan) Miller and Brittany Kopacz as well as great grandchildren Emilia and Stella Mont Marquette, Cooper and Weston Miller, and Brynn and Micah Hay.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Lasata Care Center and Horizon Hospice for their loving care of Barbara these last 3 months.
In honoring Barbara's request, the family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.