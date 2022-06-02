Benjamin David ‘Benny’ Boesch, 37
Benjamin David Boesch “Benny” of Grafton passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the age of 37.
Ben was born on September 19, 1984, in Menomonee Falls.
He married the love of his life, Sara Schanen-Boesch, on December 11, 2021, in Florida. He was a devoted and adored father to Alisha Boesch.
Ben was passionate about his job at Fuel Powersports. He loved the outdoors and snowmobiling like his father did. Ben also loved playing darts in league and for fun with family and friends. His greatest love was spending time with family, especially hosting holiday and Packer parties. His infectious smile will be missed. He showed his love through his cooking.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ethel “Josie” Cassens and Dolores and Franklin Boesch, and his father, Thomas Boesch.
He is further survived by his beloved mother, Cheryl (nee Cassens) Boesch; and his loving wife, Sara Schanen-Boesch; daughter, Alisha; grandfather George (Jewel) Cassens; brothers: Jason (Heather) of Grafton, Toby (Renee) of Omro; sister and best friend Anna (Andrew) Bolwerk; godfather to Abel Boesch; nephew and dear friend Cody Boesch and niece Hailee Boesch; uncle Kip (Terri) Cassens and aunt Renee Cassens; along with several cousins and many more family and friends.
The Boesch family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Ascension St. Mary’s Ozaukee ICU, especially Nurse Alisha and Dr. Thomas.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alisha’s Education Fund or St. Paul’s Lutheran School are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.