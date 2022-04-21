Bentley W. Elliott “Ben,” 91
Ben Elliott of Cedarburg passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Elaine’s Hope Memory Care in Wauwatosa. He was 91 years old.
Ben was born in Oconto Falls on July 21, 1930, son of Norman Elliott and Irene Dahlke Elliott. Growing up, Ben’s family moved around frequently, but he spent summers with his grandparents in Westfield. He graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. After high school, he attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
On May 30, 1959, he married Barbara Kronquist in Marinette. In the early 1970s the couple moved to Cedarburg with their young family. Ben worked as a chemical engineer specializing in flexible packaging for multiple companies in the Milwaukee area, including Milprint, Seville, and Outlook Packaging.
Ben enjoyed cooking and baking, spending time at the family cottage in Crivitz, and texting and surfing the internet on his iPad and iPhone. He had a passion for keeping his lawn immaculate and was the envy of his neighborhood.
Ben is survived by his three children: Brenda (Scott) Yoshino of Snoqualmie, WA, Blye (Laurie) Elliott of Madison, AL, and Beth (John) Rollins of Brown Deer. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Zac, Chaz, Paige and Tyler; his sister, Janet (Gene) Zentz, of Irmo, SC, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his parents.
In accordance with Ben’s wishes, private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
The Elliott family wishes to thank Elaine’s Hope for all of their great care and compassion.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.