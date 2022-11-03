Bernice S. Noster, 92
Bernice S. Noster (nee Oberheu) of Cedarburg, originally of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Lawliss Family Hospice Center on Monday, October 31, 2022. Bernice would have been 93 on December 1. She was born in Grafton on that day in 1929 to Robert and Hulda Oberheu (nee Noltze). On September 1, 1951 she married Raymond Noster at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. They celebrated fifty years of marriage.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Cheri (Allen) Buchholz; grandchildren Bobbie (Ben) Recob, Marcie (Donny) Long, and great-grandchildren Veda Recob, Jules Recob, Finley Long and Sawyer Long. She is further survived by the stepfamilies of Mike (the late Sandy) Anzia and Wylie (the late Phyllis) Bledsoe including their children and grandchildren, and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; her sisters Verna Effenheim and Melba Borchardt; her brothers-in-law, Ervin Effenheim and Gene Borchardt; and her stepdaughters Sandy Anzia and Phyllis Bledsoe.
Bernice was a 1947 graduate of Grafton High School and worked as a bookkeeper at Ubbink Coal, Ataco Steel, Kiekhaefer and Noster Trucking. She lived in Grafton her entire life until she moved to her apartment at Lasata Crossings seven years ago. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She recently passed her days with jigsaw puzzles, watching the Brewers and socializing with her friends at Berkshire Apartments and Lasata Crossings. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton and a dedicated member of the Altar Guild and St. Paul’s Women’s Guild.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton, the Rev. Luke Anderson officiating. Interment will be at church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 12 noon-1:15 p.m. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church are suggested.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Grafton is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.