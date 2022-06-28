Bette Smith, 91
Elizabeth (Bette) J. Smith, age 91, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, and Cedarburg, Wi, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was the oldest of three children born to Pauline (Wallerick) and Frederick Staub. Bette graduated from South Division High School in 1948. Bette married Donald. W. Smith and moved to Thiensville, Wisconsin where they began a real estate business, Cedar Realty, and raised 4 beautiful children. Bette lived most of her adult life in or around Cedarburg, WI and enjoyed bowling and golfing with her friends. Her favorite times of years were the holidays when she would have her entire family around her. She was also a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents (Pauline and Frederick), brother (Gordon Staub), sister (Patricia Bertrand), spouse (Donald), daughter (Joy Park) and son (Randall Smith). Surviving are her two children, Judith A. Bailey of Dunlap, TN and Richard K. Smith of Cedarburg, WI; her grandchildren, Stephanie Schlatter, Jackson Smith, Kyle and Kayla Park; her great grandchildren, Randi Phelps, Jonathan Schlatter, Pierson and Paxton Park; and her great, great grandchild, Jackie Schreiber, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at St Francis Borgia Cemetery in Mequon, WI on Pioneer Road one-quarter miles west of Wauwatosa Rd on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at 2pm, followed by cocktails and dinner at 4:00pm at Mueller Linden Inn, 4949 State Hwy 144, Hartford, WI 53027 For online condolences please visit http://www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg, WI is honored to assist the family.