Betty Ann Marshall, 77
Betty Ann Marshall (nee Paquin) of Grafton passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Betty was born May 24, 1945, in St. Ignace, Michigan to Cornelia “Theresa” Paquin (nee Carson) and Alexander Paquin. She had five brothers Floyd (Catherine) Paquin, Tom (Sally) Paquin, Ronald (Molly) Paquin, Donald Paquin, and Leonard Paquin, and two sisters Donna (Donald) Corp, and Virginia “Geri” (Charles) Huyck. She also grew up very close to her cousin Maryann Marshall (nee Hartwick).
Growing up in poverty in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as Native American had its challenges, but she was incredibly proud of her indigenous heritage. She was part of the Eagle Clan as part of the Sault Saint Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Her Native American name, given to her later in life, was very appropriately, “Sunshine Woman.”
She not only overcame those challenges - she soared like an eagle doing so!
Betty was the first in her family to graduate high school. When she was in her 30s, she earned a degree in social work from MATC and further pursued Indian Studies at UW-Milwaukee. She used her knowledge and became a force for good. She volunteered at Advocates of Ozaukee, which included facilitating support groups and performing other duties at a battered women’s shelter. She also became active at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, the Grafton Junior Women’s Club, Grafton Girl Scouts, and as a board member at WACOA (Wisconsin Adult Children of Alcoholics).
Yet, all of that came after her primary roles of mother and grandmother. In 1962, she married the late David B. Marshall. After moving to Minneapolis and Detroit, the Marshalls eventually settled in Grafton - and raised three children: Alexis Prag; Melissa (Keith) Wilde, and David (Kelly) Marshall Jr. That lineage bloomed into an impressive family tree including nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Ben, Abbe, Nathan, Anna, Jessica, Ryan, Jonathan, Joshua, and Dawson. She also had one great-granddaughter and three step-great-grandchildren: Kinsley Rose, Daniel, Jax, and Waylon. Betty was always “on-call” to her family - as noted by the Call 1-800-GRANDMA sign posted in her kitchen.
Betty also cherished her friends. She made many longtime friends throughout her life. They were like family to her. She enjoyed traveling, seeing shows, going out to eat, or just hanging out and laughing. During struggles they lifted each other up and shared each other’s burdens.
But while Betty conquered some of life’s greatest challenges, she would eventually face one of the most difficult - dementia. By early 2020, she required full-time care and moved to assisted living, then later to Memory Care. Betty, still soldiered on, with her feisty demeanor and hearty laughter. She stayed connected by phone, and would keep everyone else connected to each other. One way or another, the love she had for friends “ and, especially, family - rose above all else.
Betty will always be remembered for her kindness, laughter, generosity, and spunk. Her family and friends are saddened but also at peace that she is no longer captive to the diseases that plagued her mind and body. They look forward to being with her again in heaven.
Betty is survived by her three children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brothers Ronald and Leonard. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and many other friends and relatives.
Betty’s celebration of life will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Alliance Bible Church in Mequon. Visitation is at 11 a.m. and the service is at 1 p.m.
The family invites donations to Betty’s tribe, Saulttribe.com, or to AdvocatesOfOzaukee.com.
