Betty Doris Freeland, 89
Betty Doris Freeland (nee Stewart) passed away Monday, January 31, at the age of eighty-nine. She was born February 9, 1932, in Manistique Michigan, the daughter of the late William Roy and Lorraine (nee Robare) Stewart.
After living briefly in Chicago, on February 23, 1952, she married Kendall O. Freeland in Manistique. The couple then lived in Fort Riley Kansas until Mr. Freeland was discharged from the Army. They then moved to Milwaukee before settling in Grafton, where they raised four children.
Betty always enjoyed working at various places ranging from a waitress at the Eat Shop in Manistique to a telephone operator in Chicago. Furthermore, Betty and her husband opened and operated VGANOS, which was a frozen pizza business in Grafton from 1978-1993. After retiring she served hot lunch at Grafton Woodview Elementary School.
Betty was a loving mom and proud of her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their numerous activities.
Betty also loved rummage sales, crocheting, listening to country music and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. When asked where her favorite place was, she always answered Manistique, Michigan.
Betty is survived by her four children: Richard (the late Jody) Freeland of Port Washington, Lorie (Tom) Robillard of Grafton, Jon (Wendy) Freeland of Grafton and Shelly Freeland of Cedarburg. She adored her twelve grandchildren Ryan Freeland, Lyndsay (Craig) Carrol, Calvin Freeland, Kelly (Ken) Salmon, Daniel Robillard, Erin (Kyle) Huebner, Wesley (Kelsey) Freeland, Eric (Dani) Freeland, Caitlyn (Scott) Fenton, Dillon Freeland, Abby Freeland, and Katie Moegenburg. She also had nine precious great-grandchildren.
She is further survived by her brother Jim Stewart, sister Mary (Stewart) Holland, brother and sisters-in-law Phil and June Freeland, Jake and Netta Freeland, Oran and Karol Freeland, Yvonne (the late Robert) Jahnke and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall Freeland; brother Jack (the late Gail) Stewart, sister Sally (Stewart) Prater and niece.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, February 11, at St. Joseph’s Church in Grafton. Visitation is at 11:00 with a prayer service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being contributed to the MACC Fund.
Mueller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.muellerfuneralhome.com.