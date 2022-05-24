Betty E. Nieman, 91
Mrs. Betty Nieman of Cedarburg passed away early Monday, May 16, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 91 years old.
Betty was born in Milwaukee on October 1, 1930, daughter of Anton and Margaret Behling Brahm. She attended local schools, graduating from Mercy High School before earning her degree in Occupational Therapy from Mount Mary College.
On April 24, 1954, Betty was united in marriage with Edwin Nieman Jr. at St. Ann’s church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Mequon where they ran a small construction company.
Betty later taught at Ozaukee Middle School in Fredonia, mainly 5th grade, retiring in 1991. She desires her legacy to be her family, and her passion for horses. She started small with horses for her young children. Betty and Edwin built a small stable, and later built a larger 30-horse stable known as Cambrian Farm. Betty worked hard to ensure that her stable was affordable and well run. She wanted everyone who loved horses to be able to enjoy them, regardless of their financial resources.
Edwin preceded Betty in death in 1984. In 1994, Betty sold the stable and moved to Jackson, and later to Florida before moving back to Jackson to be closer to family. She later found a home at Lasata Crossings in Cedarburg enjoying excellent care, and companionship with the residents there.
Betty is survived by her five children: Robert (Jeanne) Nieman of Rubicon, Maripat Nieman of Lomira, Thomas (Kathryn) Nieman of Mequon, Nancy (Anthony) La Macchia also of Mequon, and Kathleen (Patty Kestell) Neiman of Germantown. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren - with one soon to arrive; sisters Audrey (the late Walter “Bob”) Gutzwiller of Peoria, IL, and Carol (the late James) Swanger of Jackson; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Father Mike Barrett will preside. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m.
Betty will be laid to rest beside Edwin at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon at a later date.
If desired, memorials are suggested in Betty’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
