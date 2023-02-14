Betty E. Vogel, 95
Betty E. Vogel of West Bend went to her heavenly home on February 9, 2023, at the age of 95 years. She joined her husband, Oliver Vogel, in heaven to celebrate 75 years of marriage this year.
Betty is survived by her loving family: Kathleen (Gerald) Barbian, Laurie (Alan) Aleksandrowicz, William (Joyce) Vogel and Randall (Susan) Vogel; her 10 grandchildren: Brian Barbian (Quynh), Elizabeth Stamatakos (James), Michael Aleksandrowicz (Deborah), John Aleksandrowicz (Jennifer), Lawrence Vogel, Julie Fagley (Paul), Daniel Vogel (Chrystal), Oliver Vogel (Courtney), Alexander Vogel (Elizabeth), Abigail Yogerst (Derek); 20 great-grandchildren: Brandon Barbian, Christopher Stamatakos, Annika Stamatakos, Maximus Aleksandrowicz, Sage Aleksandrowicz, Ivan Aleksandrowicz, Levi Aleksandrowicz, Ivy Aleksandrowicz, Nicholas Vogel, Olivia Vogel, Christopher Fagley, Alyssa Fagley, Eli Vogel, Hollie Vogel, Lily Vogel, Lauren Vogel, Evelyn Vogel, Randall Vogel, Emily Yogerst, Isabelle Yogerst; brother-in-law Dale Frank, and other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Oliver Vogel; infant twin daughters, Angela and Angeline Vogel; sister, Lorraine Leake; sisters-in-law Leona Kurtz and Violet Frank; and brothers-in-law Elmer Vogel and William Kurtz; and her parents, Lloyd and Mary (nee Kunze) Leake.
Betty and Oliver were married on June 7, 1948, and worked their dairy farm in Jackson. When lightning struck the dairy barn in 1954, killing all but two of the cows, Oliver started a sales career which led to the birth of Vogel’s Seed & Fertilizer. Betty had been a bookkeeper at a company in Milwaukee after her graduation from North Division High School. She started “keeping the books” at the kitchen table and moved into the old milk house (remodeled) and as the business grew, so did the office space. She was detailed and organized. This carried over to raising her family. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, which continued with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty learned to play sheepshead when she married Oliver and continued with playing cards over the years with family, friends and the sheepshead group at Cedar Ridge. Betty and Oliver enjoyed league bowling, square dancing and especially polkas and waltzes. Betty had some of her family cookie recipes included in the We Energies Cookie Book. On Friday afternoons, she loved winning at bingo. Her passion for reading was passed on to her children, grandchildren and she enjoyed listening to her great-grandchildren read to her. She read her Bible daily and enjoyed the many Bible studies she attended. And she loved flowers - especially red roses.
When retirement came, Betty and Oliver were able to enjoy traveling to Florida, England, Germany and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. She rode a camel in Egypt and toured the Holy Land. Betty was kind and caring. She was a devout Christian, praying for each member of her family every day. Her greatest desire is to have each member of her family join her in heaven.
Thank you to the hospice team of caregivers with Cedar Hospice at Cedar Bay East (Cedar Ridge Community).
The funeral service is Wednesday, February 15, 2023. at 12 noon at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson. Interment at the church cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, Albrecht Free Clinic or Cedar Community appreciated.
