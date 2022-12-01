Betty J. Kultgen (Nee Schumacher), 92
Betty was reunited with Bert, her beloved husband of 62 years, on November 26, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was born and lived most of her life in Saukville. She was active in her community and along with her husband she founded and operated Kultgen Hardware in Cedarburg. Family and friends were Betty’s priority, especially her grandchildren for whom she was the go-to babysitter, craft master, and chauffeur.
Betty is survived by her three sons: Mark (Karin), Joe (Beth) and Paul (Christine), and her five grandchildren: Samantha, Jacob, Alaena, Colin, and Sean. She will be dearly missed.
Private family services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saukville.
In lieu of flowers, spend some time with loved ones, and if time permits, do a craft project with them.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.