Betty Lou Petersen, 97
Betty Lou entered eternal life peacefully as she wanted May 31, 2022. She was born July 14, 1924 to Erich and Lucy Gumpert and raised in Wauwatosa, graduating from Wauwatosa High School. As a child she spent summers at the family cottage on Okauchee Lake and enjoyed downtown Wauwatosa with her dog Scotty and friends. Betty Lou went on to UW Madison and graduated in Nutrition then working for Wisconsin Gas Company while still spending summers at Okauchee. She and Roy met one of those summers and married in 1950. Betty Lou was a loving and caring mother dedicated to her family and friends. She was passionate in her hobbies, which included sewing, making teddy bears, knitting, and ceramics and many more. Betty Lou and Roy spent many weekends at Anderson lake house, just like she did as a child on Okauchee Lake. She and Roy enjoyed playing bridge and were a part of many clubs winning several trophies. She was always up for any activity from sailing in “no wind” to building a new house in their senior years. Her wit and sense of humor will be cherished by those that met her as well as her “sweetness.” She was always an active member of her church and most recently was a member of Beautiful Savior Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters (Lois Sehrt and Doris Cochran) and beloved husband Roy. She is survived by her children Peter (Sandra) Petersen, Kaaren Schroeder (Dan), Tom (Suzy) Petersen and Jeff (Tracy) Petersen; grand-children Dana (Pam) Petersen, Brede (Michelle) Petersen, Brandon (Annie G) Schroeder, Kirsten (Keith) Evans, Sarah Schroeder; great grandchildren Trinity and Anthony Schroeder as well as many friends and relatives.
Visitation Saturday June 11 from 10:00am until time of funeral service at 11:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Rd., Mequon, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beautiful Savior Church or Wisconsin Parkinson Association in memory of Roy Petersen.
