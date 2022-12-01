Beverly Ann Throndson, 81
Beverly “Bev” passed away on November 20th surrounded by loved ones both present and on the phone as she peacefully transitioned to her heavenly life. Her husband, Dale, was also at her side as he has been throughout a loving marriage of 55 years.
Bev was born in Milwaukee in 1941, grew up in Fox Point, and graduated from Nicolet High School. With an education degree from Purdue University, she moved out to Colorado to teach at an elementary school for a few years. Called to be a counselor, she moved to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota from which she received her master’s degree. While at the University of Minnesota, she met the love of her life, Dale Throndson.
They bought a home in Bloomington where they raised three great kids. Children and grandchildren: Doug (Jen) Throndson w/ Halle, Ava, and Rhys of Cedarburg, WI; Dave (Colleen) Throndson w/ Ronan, Shari, and Autumn of Melbourne, FL; and Carol (Todd) Koehnke w/ Michaela and Samantha of Fairfield, CT. Bev was also survived by siblings Wes (Jean) Keller, Dave (Karen) Keller, Cherry (Hank) Krueger, and sister-in-law JoAnne Dayton. She will always remain in the hearts of all her family.
During her career, Bev was a college counselor for 20 years at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN where she made a huge impact to the program with her positive energy, knowledge, compassion, and wonderful smile.
With her adventurous spirit, Bev and Dale enjoyed their retirement traveling the globe, visiting nearly every continent. She loved camping, fishing, and canoeing with her family in the Boundary Waters and Canada. Visiting the grandkids, enthusiastically cheering at their sporting events, baking them cookies, and beating them in cards, were things that brought her great joy. The grandkids will miss her dearly.
Bev had many close connections at Hope Presbyterian Church in Minnesota. She volunteered and attended church on a regular basis. Those friends will miss her smile, laugh, and wisdom.
Please pray for the rest of us left on Earth that knew Bev who will continue living without her beautiful, sweet spirit in our lives. She’s brought a party to Heaven and her family and friends will have to wait to see her there.
Celebration of life service will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church in Richfield, MN on January 27th. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.