Bill Witte, 56
Bill Witte, 56, of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly at his home. The family is devastated by this loss.
Born on May 20, 1965, to Alvin and Lois Witte, Bill was the youngest of eight children. Bill graduated from Cedarburg High School and remained in the community his entire life. He worked on his family’s farms and then eventually moved on to other occupations over his life journey. His most recent place of employment was Patterson Companies, Inc.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors and was an accomplished hunter. He particularly enjoyed duck and pheasant hunting later in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lois Witte; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ralph Hansen; and his brother Richard Witte. He is survived by sister Donna Witte; brothers: Thomas (Joan) Witte, John (Shary) Witte, Robert (Chris) Witte and David (Mary Jo) Witte, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and friends.
A visitation and service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg, on April 13, 2022. Visitation from 4-6 p.m., service to follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.