Billie Dianne Schubert Wenzel, 91
Billie Dianne Schubert Wenzel, long-time resident of Cedarburg WI, died Friday March 17, 2023, at the age of 91. Billie was born in 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was raised in nearby Menomonee Falls. She and her husband Harry, who predeceased her, raised their children in Cedarburg. For the past 21 years she has made her home in Irvine, CA. She was the daughter of Archie and Myrtle Meinecke Schubert. She was also predeceased by a younger brother Burton Schubert, and her older sister Phyllis Schubert Grunewald.
She will be greatly missed by her two children, Lari (Tim Sams) and Schubert (Christine), devoted friend Keith Peterson, and three beloved granddaughters Ñ Leah (Christian Schwebler), Cassi, and Erika. She also leaves a dearly loved brother David (Karen) Schubert and close first cousin Beth (Jim) Basta, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear WI friends.
Billie had many passions. She loved rose gardening at her Cedarburg WI and Irvine CA homes. She was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan and hosted many energetic Packer parties. She had many musical interests, including playing piano, and enjoying music by Al Jolson, Neil Diamond, and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Billie’s achievements were numerous. She was inducted into the Delta Omicron National Professional Music Fraternity in 1952 and received a Bachelor of Science in Lower Elementary Education from Wisconsin State College - Milwaukee in 1954. She was a scholarship recipient and active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an invitation-only honor offered by the local chapter for this international society whose members are considered outstanding Women Educators. This scholarship provided support for her Master of Education from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois in 1987. She was a lauded Port Washington-Saukville School District full-time kindergarten teacher for over forty years. Her family, friends and students filled her life with joy.
Celebration of life planning is underway.