Bonnie L. Luedtke, 74
Bonnie L. Luedtke (nee Fakes) passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife of the late James O. “Pinky.” She was the loving mother of Krissy and Kevin Luedtke; proud grandma of Toby, Jaxon and Oscar. She was dear sister of JoAnn (Rick) Bergin, Judy (Kevin) Larson, Diane (JC) Van Vessem; and fond sister-in-law of Carol (the late Elroy) Depies. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, June 24, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville, with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.
