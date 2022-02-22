Bonnie L. (Schneider) Erickson, 75
Bonnie L. (Schneider) Erickson, 75, passed away on February 12, 2022 at home, after losing her battle with cancer. She was a very giving and unselfish person who always wanted to hear about you and your family instead of talking about herself. She would light up with a smile and a “Hi, sweetie!” when she greeted you. She was always willing to help out in any way that she could if you were in need. After spending time with her, you were touched by her kind soul and were left with a cherished memory. Hugs and kisses were a normal occurrence, and you were surely not allowed to leave her without them!
Bonnie was born in Howard, South Dakota, on April 30, 1946. She married Peter C. Erickson on November 11, 1961, with whom they had 2 boys, Todd and Timothy (Tim). She filled her time taking way too many pictures and had an amazing green thumb. She loved to cook and bake way too much food for the holidays, birthdays and special occasions. You would often leave her house in a food coma! There are so many other things to say about her, but there just isn’t enough time or space to say it all.
She was a great mom to her sons and also a great grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. The word “No” was removed from her vocabulary once the grandkids come along. She spoiled her grandkids anytime she could!
She officially retired from the Town of Cedarburg as Deputy Clerk on January 9, 2022, where she was so proud to serve the people of the township. Prior to retiring, she spent several years employed at the Wisconsin Gas Co. and self-employed selling homes for Lemel Homes where she created many dear friendships along the way.
Bonnie touched the lives of so many, it is impossible to mention them all. One of her most cherished relationships was with Michael Ruvin. Together they shared a love that created many memories for both families.
Bonnie is survived by her mother, 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. They are as follows: son Todd (Robyn) Erickson - grandchildren Cheyenne Erickson, Sierra Erickson, Dakota Erickson. Son Tim (Julia) Erickson - grandchildren Cassidy (fiance Adam Cook) Erickson, great-granddaughter Leland, Conner (fiance Kendyl Hoss) Erickson. Mother Dorothy (Gullickson) Schneider; siblings, Russell “Johnny” (Jan) Schneider, Linda (Joe) Lidington.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving boyfriend of over 25 years, Michael Ruvin; father, Russell W. Schneider; sister Connie L. Scott; brother-in-law Hubert “Herb” Scott; brother Gerald “Jerry” L. Schneider.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 12, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials please to the Cancer Foundation.
Our final words to her... I love you to the moon and back!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.