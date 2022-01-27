Bowne ‘Bob’ J. Sayner, 87
Bowne “Bob” J. Sayner passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 87. He was loving husband of Mary (Hammes); devoted father of Carmen (Doug) Rideout, Peter (Sue) Sayner, John (Kris) Sayner, and Nick (Shawnta) Sayner. He was proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and dear brother of Shirlee Goins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Rachel Sayner. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bob graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Economics and Psychology, and earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from UWM.
Bowne's passion was not just for helping people, but for helping the most vulnerable people in our communities Ñ those with the greatest challenges stacked against them, the fewest resources created for them, and the least amount of support and access for any resources that did exist.
Bob Sayner began his career in 1971 with Wisconsin Correctional Services, now Wisconsin Community Services. At WCS, Bob developed, established and managed Court Intervention Services in Milwaukee for criminal defendants diagnosed with mental health and substance abuse problems, a program that evolved into a comprehensive Milwaukee County Pretrial Services Program. Utilizing a variety of funding sources, he provided the initiative leadership to develop, implement, and manage a wide range of pretrial service enhancements such as the Bail Evaluation Unit, Pretrial Release Supervision, Drug Testing, House of Corrections Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Intervention Services, and the first Pretrial Intoxicated Driver Intervention Program in Milwaukee County, a program replicated numerous times throughout Wisconsin.
In 1978, in response to a need for incarceration alternatives for individuals with mental health issues, Bob developed the first Community Support Program. This program utilized psychiatric evaluations, medication prescription, administration and monitoring, housing assistance, financial counseling and payee services, case management and therapeutic support services to help individuals remain in the community.
In 1983, at the request of a Milwaukee Municipal Court judge, Bob implemented the Court Alternatives Program to intervene on behalf of individuals with mental health needs committed to the House of Correction for nonpayment of fines.
In 1994, the city and county Pretrial Services Program was nationally recognized as an “Enhanced Model Pretrial Services Program” by the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance for the purpose of replication in other jurisdictions throughout the nation. In 1995, the Community Support Program, developed and implemented under his direction, serving pretrial defendants diagnosed with mental illness referred to by the county and municipal courts of Milwaukee, received national honors as a finalist for the Harvard-Kennedy School of Government “Innovations in Government” award and was the featured subject of a National Institute of Justice Journal published by the U.S. Department of Justice. In 1998, Bob received the prestigious Ennis J. Olgiati Award presented in Philadelphia by the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA) for lifetime achievement, “in recognition for continuing outstanding contributions to the furtherance of the principles of pretrial justice.”
In 2001 Bob Sayner, along with his longtime colleague Marilyn Walczak, started a new nonprofit initiative, Justice 2000, in an effort to further the advancement of Pretrial Services in Milwaukee County. From 2001 until 2010 Justice 2000 was recognized for furthering Pretrial Services by focusing on empirical evidence during program design, development and implementation.
This legacy and commitment lives on in JusticePoint, an organization he was instrumental in developing as a founding Board Member.
The family greatly appreciates the care given by Auberge Oak Village and Horizon Hospice Care.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Milwaukee PBS would be appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.