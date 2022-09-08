Brian John Weidner
Brian John Weidner succumbed to a hard-fought illness on September 1, 2022.
Brian’s life was guided by three things: his undying love of his family, his unquestioning faith in his God, and his irrefutably superb taste in music.
Many will remember him as a hardworking Ironworker (Local #8) and Boilermaker (Local #107), but he also authored three novels and to his daughters and grandchildren, he will forever be revered as the ultimate storyteller.
Brian will be missed by so many, but no one more than his wife, Cathy; three daughters, Erin, Tara, and Maureen; and his five grandchildren, Emma (11), Seppe (9), Sawyer (5), Jasper (2), and Simone (newbie).
Service to be held on Friday, September 9, at 4 p.m.; visitation from 2-4 p.m., all at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63N527 Hanover Avenue in Cedarburg. Jams to be played throughout to send Brian off to the pearly gates in the best of style.
