Carol Ann McIntyre
The world lost a beautiful smile and a big heart when God called Carol Ann (nee Brandau) McIntyre home on March 5, 2022.
Carol’s love for all of God’s creatures was evident in her kind, calm manner expressed through her ability to be abidingly present. She loved every bird and animal and her heart held special places for the elderly, those who serve others, and especially children. Her calming kindness forged a silver lining of new medical-staff friends as she battled pancreatic cancer with grace and courage.
Armed with a degree in elementary education from Ohio Wesleyan University, Carol touched the lives of little ones as a teacher, preschool director, teacher’s aide, librarian, children’s book guru, and children’s church librarian. Carol shared her gifts through leadership positions in churches, PEO chapters, and schools from Ohio to Missouri, to Texas to Wisconsin.
More than anything, Carol loved her family: Mike, her best friend and husband for almost 55 years; her sons and daughters-in-law: Andy and Allison, Todd and Carrie, Chris and Lynn; and her very special grandchildren: Nolan, Carson, and Tristan; Jack, George, and Mary; and Charlie, Henry, and Jane. Think of Carol and treat someone with kindness and a smile.
Visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6301 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial service at 11:15 a.m. If desired, contributions can be made in her memory to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Mequon, or the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee.
Schmidt and Bartelt in Mequon is assisting the family.