Carol Fay O’Marro, 84
Carol Fay O’Marro (nee Zurawski), age 84, of Mequon, was born to eternal life on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Born in Milwaukee on March 10, 1938, as, she said, the seventh child of a seventh child. She was one of Stanley and Benedytka (nee Korotko) Zurawski’s nine children. Carol was proud of her Polish heritage.
She married Gerald D. O’Marro on Aug. 9, 1958, a marriage lasting 60 years. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2018. Before her marriage, Carol worked at Whitefish Bay High School. She is a 1956 graduate of Riverside High School, Milwaukee.
Centering her life on family, Carol opened her Mequon home of 50 years to relatives and friends for countless celebrations, and especially for Christmas. All were welcome at Carol and Jerry’s, and events there were not to be missed. Their home and cabin were always filled with laughter and love. Carol was known for her great intelligence and humor, as well as her poetry, her amazing cooking, taste in dŽcor and so much more.
She is survived by her brother Craig (Sharon) Zurawski, and her six children, Steven (Kathryn) O’Marro, Amy (Mitchell) Anderson, Beth (Kenneth) Pollard, Meg O’Marro; Jo Ellen O’Marro; and Carol Lee (Jaime) Ferrero.
Carol is the grandmother to 20 grandchildren: Patrick (Kathleen) O’Marro, Maureen (Aaron) Jones, Colin (Lindsey) O’Marro; Cecilia, Mitchell, Matthew, and Harris Anderson; Kenneth, Natalie, Joseph, Nicole, and Thomas Pollard; Ryan, Colleen, Sean, Mary, and Hope Felli; Caroline, Audrey, and Rita Ferrero. And, Carol is the great-grandmother of seven, Connor Gerald and Finn Gilbert O’Marro; Logan Emerson and a baby boy Jones expected in April; Nolan Reid and Graham Isaac OMarro; and Aaron Bartuch. Carol cherished many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Rita Collins, Audrey Matuszewski, Joan Moore, Judith Rickinger; and three brothers, Donald, Stan and Bruce Zurawski. She was deeply loved.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m., Mass at 12:30 p.m., March 13, at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 North Port Washington Road, Fox Point. Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery 9400 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon. Reception at the River Club of Mequon, 12400 North Ville Du Parc Drive, Mequon.
Schmidt & Bartelt in Mequon is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com or call 262-241-8085.