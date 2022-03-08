Carol J. Babicky, 69
Carol J. Babicky (nee Fredrich), age 69, was welcomed into the world on May 23, 1952, and born to eternal life on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was loving mother of Michael (Kelly) Bowen, Marc (Meghan) Bowen, and Lisa (Kevin) Knaust; caring stepmom of Trent (Peg) Bowen; adored Grammie to Cooper and Quynn Knaust. She was cherished sister of Lois (the late Alvin) Giese, the late Jeannette (Charles) Meunier, Shirley (Dave) Bonomo, Audrey Fredrich, Teri Fredrich, and Beth (Randy) Martin. She was most special friend of the Weatherford family and is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Ruth Fredrich and husband Allen.
Carol was born and raised in Grafton, and graduated from Grafton High School in 1970. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Montana for a few years, but soon returned to her hometown to raise her family. Carol was a longtime employee at Concordia University, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed going to dinner with dear friends and loving on her grandchildren.
A private burial was held on January 17, 2022, in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St. in Grafton, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children’s Tumor Foundation or to St. Paul Lutheran School Sports appreciated.
