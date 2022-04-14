Carol J. Lind
Carol J. Lind entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the cherished wife of Stanley for 56 years. She was loving mother of Brian, Tammy, Heather (Gregory) Wessel and Christina (Timothy) Holmes; proud Nana of Lena, Aria and Jason. She was also loved by siblings Susan Hiddle and (the late) David Hiddle.
Visitation to be held on Friday, April 22, at CrossWay NorthShore Church, 2500 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with memorial service to follow.