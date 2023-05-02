Carol Joyce Speaker, 91
Carol Joyce (Bulin) Speaker passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2023 at age 91. Carol was born on December 4, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward J. Bulin and Clara A. Bulin.
She attended Washington High School (Class of 1950) and maintained close friendships with her life-long girlfriends for over 80 years. She graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in teaching and taught Kindergarten.
She fell in love with and married John A. Speaker in 1956, and was a supportive and loving wife for over 67 years. Mequon was her home for over 65 years, and she was very involved in the community.
Carol loved to travel the world with her family from Hong Kong to Dublin. The family took annual ski trips as well as trips to Sanibel Island, FL. During the summers, she was happiest spending time with family at their lake house on Lake Michigan.
She had a soft place in her heart for dogs and considered them part of the family. This included her dogs over the years, her children’s dogs, neighborhood dogs and even strays.
Carol was a very involved and loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren. She was a devoted and long-time member of her church, Fox Point Lutheran Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all who knew her.
Beloved wife of John A Speaker; Loving mother of Timothy (Nancy) Speaker and James (Christine) Speaker; Sister to Ellen Smith; Devoted grandmother to Jason Speaker, Melissa (Matt) Bartlett, Lucas (Elizabeth) Speaker, Michael Speaker, Alex (Fiancé Katie) Speaker, and Allison (Fiancé Thomas) Speaker; Proud great-grandmother to Samantha Bartlett. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ozaukee Humane Society, 630 W. Dekora St. Saukville WI 53080.
