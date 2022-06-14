Carol K. Hilgendorf, 71
Carol K. Hilgendorf of Cedarburg, former longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the age of 71 years.
She was the beloved wife of Ralph M. Hilgendorf; dear mother of Kim Hilgendorf; sister of Janet (Ron) Rempfer, Patricia DeFilippo and William (Kelly) Halnon and the late Timothy Halnon. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, June 18, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Road in Mequon from 1:00 p.m. to the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery to follow. Memorials to the church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Carol graduated with a teaching degree from Concordia College, River Forest Illinois. She taught kindergarten at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Grafton for a number of years.
