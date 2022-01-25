Carol Marie Buser-Dykema, 82
Carol Marie Buser-Dykema (nee Kinateder), 82, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Carol was born on September 4, 1939, in Milwaukee to parents Maximillian and Marie (Nee Huber) Kinateder.
She spent most of her working years at The Ozaukee County Courthouse and 5 Corners GMC.
Carol loved playing the piano. Many happy memories standing around the piano singing Christmas carols. She was an organist at St. Joseph Parish in Grafton for ten years.
Carol enjoyed spending time with dear friends socializing and shopping. She also enjoyed golfing and dancing Her greatest pleasure was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her 4 children Richard Buser (Edith Ladd), Randall (Linda) Buser, Pamela (James) Burkel, and Deborah Glynn; stepsons Steven and Andrew Dykema; grandchildren Max (Jenny) Buser, Melissa (Connor) Weil, Dominic (Danielle) Ladd, Samantha (Jake) Murphy, Sara Buser (CJ Waelti), Brooke Buser, Jessica (Devon) Regan, Adam Leppla (Bailey Riedell), Charlie Glynn and Kelly Glynn (Jonathan Maleska); great-grandchildren Oren, Ruby, Griffin, Austin, Carter, Gordon, Sullivan and Quinn. She is further survived by special friends Travis and Amara Machalk and their children, Oliver and Scarlet.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Charles Buser and Paul Dykema, and brother Fred (Mary) Kinateder.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Carol’s family will receive visitors from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m.
