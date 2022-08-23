Caroline J. Bladzik, 89
Caroline J. Bladzik of Cedarburg passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on April 24, 1933, to Isadore and Caroline Hendricks. Caroline was united in marriage with Roman Bladzik on March 17, 1953. Together they raised 4 children.
Caroline loved to bake, especially banana bread. She also enjoyed sewing hook rugs and quilts. Caroline was an avid member of bingo and loved to go out to eat at the Prime Minister on Saturdays.
Caroline is survived by her children RJ (Sue), Cheryl (Roger) Rodeghier, and Carla (Kendall) Thistle. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister Ruthie Porter, sister-in-law Patsy Bladzik, and many friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her beloved parents; husband, Roman; and son Randy (Rhonda).
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington). The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family.