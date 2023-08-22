Carolyn L. Abraham
On August 17, 2023 Carolyn Abraham (nee Leypoldt) passed on to eternal peace and joy with Jesus at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer Abraham, Virginia (Dan) Jagla and Beetle (Scott) Rank; her grandchildren Melissa (John) Mertins, Danny (Molly) Jagla, Ali (Joel) Zietsma, Caitlin Jagla, Chip (Brittany) Rank, and Lindsay Jagla (Daniel Higuchi) and nine great grandchildren, Quinn, Levi, Adley, Brady, Sawyer, Payton, Tatum, Hayden, and Rory. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald (Jerry).
Carolyn’s persistent and unrelenting love of family, her positive energy, and her sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Carolyn was born in Milwaukee and grew up in Whitefish Bay, attending Richards School and Whitefish Bay High School. She later attended Ripon College and finished her education at Stevens College. Next, she spent two years in Norfolk where her husband was stationed in the Navy, eventually returning with him to Wisconsin and settling in Thiensville, where he started his dental practice. She dedicated her life to her family, raising her daughters, guiding her grandchildren, and caring for her husband. She was an active member of the Mequon-Thiensville Women’s Club, Thiensville Zoning Board of Appeals, Milwaukee Curling Club Board, Mequon-Thiensville Newcomers, Traveling Munchkins, Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Milwaukee Art Center Garden Club and Busy Botanists. She was also a Beautiful Savior VBS teacher and volunteer reader at Trinity Lutheran School.
Carolyn will be remembered for the unforgettable and fun-filled traditions she created and perpetuated, including the “matching sweater” family Christmas card pictures, the Christmas and Lynx Lake plays and songs she wrote and directed for her grandchildren to perform, the songs and yard decorations she created to disparage Bucky and elevate Willy the Wildcat, the massive tailgate parties she held in her yard before the NU vs. Wisconsin game, the boat embellishments she created for the Lynx Lake boat parade, and, most importantly, the advice sessions she had at her kitchen table, in her room at Heartis, and on the phone. She was fun and funny and loving and focused on the positive aspects of life.
We are blessed to know she is home in Heaven.
Visitation is on Thursday, August 24 from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral service at noon. Both will take place at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Road Mequon, WI 53092. Memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Trinity Lutheran School Freistadt Expansion Fund. Schmidt & Bartelt in Mequon is assisting the family. (262) 241-8085