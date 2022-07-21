Carrie (nee Miller) Roeder, 81
Carrie (nee Miller) Roeder was born into eternal life on June 28, 2022, at the age of 81. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Borgia South Church on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288.
Carrie was born in Atwood, KS on September 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Eugene and Rose (nee Nelson) Miller, Carrie lived on her family farm in Plymouth, WI until she married her husband, Melvin “Mel,” on June 18, 1960. They settled in Cedarburg and raised their four children in the community.
Carrie’s life was all about legacy and living life to the fullest. She spent most of her career as the Receptionist at Lasata Senior Living, greeting guests and entertaining residents. In her free time, she enjoyed vacationing on the Chippewa Flowage with her family; camping with Mel, their camping club, and their family; bowling at Cedars III; attending events with the Red Hats; golfing with her high school girlfriends; and participating in the American Legion Auxiliary. In her recent years, she enjoyed life with her social and travel companion, Jim Lee. But above all, the true love and joy of her life was spending time with her family.
Carrie is survived by her four children: Debbie (Bob) Bonnett of West Bend, Randy (Mariellen) Roeder of Menomonee Falls, Rosey (Mark) Kintzele of Grafton, and Ronald (Emily) Roeder of Chicago, IL. Grandchildren: Angie (Eddie) Campbell, Christie and Kyle (Danielle) Bonnett; Molly, Megan, Conner Roeder; Kayla and Cole Kintzele; Logan, Tatum and Scarlet Roeder. Great grandchildren: Ellie, Emma, Christian, and Harrison Campbell and Skyelar Bonnett. She is also survived by three of her siblings: Virginia Payne, Ann Vaughn, and Michael Miller. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Roeder and sister, Elizabeth Mueller.
Memorials of your choice are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.