Catherine Ann Race, 74
Catherine Ann Race of Cedar Grove passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was 74 years old. Cathy was born on December 1, 1947, in Port Washington, daughter of Archibald and Helen (nee Schmitz) Thomes. She attended local schools and graduated from Port Washington High School.
Shortly after graduation, she met Roger Race, and they married on November 5, 1966, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lake Church in Belgium, WI. After a short time in Milwaukee, they settled in Cedarburg and started their family. They moved to Grafton in 1976, and then to Cedar Grove in 2020.
The two things Cathy was most proud of were her family – particularly her 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild – and obtaining her college degree. You only asked her about “the grandkids” if you had at least an hour to spare because, boy, she would tell you about them! And, unsurprisingly, Cathy’s biggest hobby was attending anything and everything her grandchildren were involved in. Be it school programs, band concerts, soccer, baseball, cross country, football, or softball, she happily spent countless hours sitting on bleachers and in auditoriums watching her grandchildren. Cathy received her BA in Marketing from Cardinal Stritch University when she was 52, graduating with a 4.0 GPA.
Cathy is survived by her husband Roger; sons Thomas (Amanda Oszuscik) and Jon (Kelly Berres); daughter-inlaw Paula Race-Mantel (Dean Mantel); grandchildren Kelsey (Noah Wilterdink), Tanner, Mandilynn (fiancé Joey Oelhafen), Maxwell (fiancé Maren Horner), Luke (Emily Jones), Cody, Makenna (fiancé Jack Samse), Nolan, Addison, Owen, Seth, and Jacob; and great-grandchild Everly. She is further survived by brothers Robert and Jim (Alice Neuenfeldt) Thomes, sister Karen (Alan) Clark, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, brother John, son Charles and grandchild Chase.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Cathy will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, October 27th, at Divine Savior Parish – Holy Cross Chapel, 5330 County Highway B, Belgium, WI. Father Don Thimm will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Thursday from 10 am until the service at 11:30 am.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuenralhome.com.
Cathy will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lake Church.