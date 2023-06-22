Charles "Chuck" Walter Ebbert, 94
Charles Walter Ebbert Jr., of Mequon, died Monday, June 19, 2023, peacefully at age 94 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, Wi. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou “Lou” (nee Mintle) Ebbert, father Charles Walter Ebbert Sr., mother Olivia (nee Freese) Ebbert, and sister Elizabeth Hellhake. Survived by brother Kenneth (the late Kathy) Ebbert and brother-in-law Jack Hellhake. Loving father of Greg Ebbert, Diane (James) Brennan, and Mark (Lori) Ebbert. Proud grandfather of Jaime (Marc) Eigner, Kelli (Eric) Blanco, Brian (Sandra) Wendorf, Daniel (Karla) Ebbert, and Matthew (Karen) Ebbert. Proud great-grandfather of Hailee, Christian, Mackenzie, Brandon, Brendon, Andrew, Gabrielle, Michael, Julia, Isabella, Joshua, Ethan, Noah, Addilyn and Dimitri. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Lawlis Family Hospice for their incredible care and comfort to Chuck in his final days, and to Ellen’s Home in Germantown.
Chuck was born in Quincy, IL and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Quincy, IL. He was an engineer at Cleaver-Brooks for 43 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5438.
Visitation Thursday, July 13, from 3-5 PM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, with a Funeral Mass at 5 PM and a reception to follow. Inurnment Friday, July 14, 10 AM at Resurrection Cemetery, 9400 W. Donges Bay Rd, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Knights of Columbus Council 5438. The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit http://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.