Charles D. Schuler, 79
Charles D. “Chuck” Schuler, of Mequon, passed away on July 20, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, in Mequon, at the age of 79 years.
Chuck was born on March 25, 1943, in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Phillip Schuler and the late Agnes (nee Hein) Schuler. He was later united in marriage to Barbara Sprague, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Friestadt, on September 21, 1968. Together their marriage was blessed with one son, Randy.
Chuck worked as a Senior Buyer for Wacker Neuson Corporation, for over 38 years. He was a dedicated employee and served his employer until he retired back in 2012. Chuck enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, spending time at his family cottage, but his true love was getting to spend time with his wife, son, and two grandsons.
Chuck was a very talented man and was best known as the Schuler Racing Crew Chief. He enjoyed spending time at the racetrack watching his son, Randy, on race day. Chuck was the leader in the pits, and was so proud of his two grandsons, Delton and Charlie, who worked alongside him in the pits.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Schuler, son, Randy Schuler, grandsons, Delton James Schuler and Charles Randall Schuler, daughter-in-law, Mary, and siblings, James (Betty) Schuler and Mary Lou (Eugene) Ritger. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Milford, Clifford, and Delton Jules Schuler.
A Funeral Service will be held TODAY, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Rd., in Grafton. He will be in state TODAY, Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.