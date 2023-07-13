Chris G. Klein, 59
Chris G. Klein, of Port Washington, passed away peacefully with his sister by his side on July 7, 2023, at Heritage Health Services. He was 59 years old.
Chris was born in Milwaukee on June 30, 1964, son of Kenneth and Anne (Gleason) Klein. He spent time in local group homes in the Port Washington area.
Chris enjoyed music, family time, game shows, and spending time in his day programs at MCFI, Portal and Threshold.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mom Anne, his sisters Kim (Tom) Kramer and Lisa Klein (fiancé Chris Paape), nieces and nephews Dylan and Sawyer Crain, Austin, Addison and Ashlyn Paape. He is further survived by other family, caregivers, and friends.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Klein.
A Celebration of Chris’s life will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in the Upper Community Room at Lincoln Village Senior Living, 1330 W Lincoln Ave, Port Washington. The family will receive visitors from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM with a brief service at 1:30PM. Visitors should park on Lincoln Ave. and use the front entrance from the parking lot. For the safety of the residents, there will be a temperature check at the door.
If desired. memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health Services, the Northshore Hospice Team, all who were touched by Chris’s life and those who cared for him.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.