Christina Lea Jeutter, 73
Christina Lea Jeutter (nee Swanson) passed away peacefully at age 73 on December 22, 2022.
Chris was born on January 31, 1949, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Francis (Peterson) Swanson. Her brother David Swanson preceded her in death.
She graduated from Bradford High school in 1965 and subsequently attended Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, for two years. She later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, having earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
She married Dean Jeutter at the Emanuel Lutheran church in Bradford, PA, on June 10, 1967. The couple moved to Philadelphia, PA, in 1969 and in 1976 moved to Grafton.
People loved her infectious laugh and her amazing smile. Chris spent her summers on Washington Island. She especially enjoyed en plein air painting flowers and landscapes in watercolor media on the island.
Chris enjoyed teaching art classes in the grade schools including Saint Eugene Catholic School, Fox Point, and Saint Francis Borgia Catholic School, Cedarburg.
She taught and inspired adult watercolor artists in the Nicolet High School evening watercolor classes for 21 years. Chris presented numerous watercolor workshops at the Cedarburg Senior Center and watercolor painting workshops at the Art and Nature Center on Washington Island. She was once the featured artist at the Art and Nature Center.
Chris is survived by her husband, Dean; son, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Beiter); three grandchildren Breanna, Renee and Nathan Jeutter: sister-in-law Marilyn Bliley (Swanson) of Rochester, New York; other relatives and many friends.
The family will plan a private celebration of life.
Memorial contributions made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation https://www.alz.org/ are appreciated.
Thanks to the administrators, nurses and staff at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community in Glendale, for the love, kindness and compassionate care given to Chris while on her journey. Thanks also to Brighton Hospice, especially to McKinley, for their loving care.
Mueller Funeral Home provided kind assistance with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.