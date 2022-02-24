Christine A. Kingsbury, 76
Christine Kingsbury (nee Chartier) of Germantown left this world on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born the daughter of Oliver and Marie (nee Rifenberg) Chartier on August 30, 1945.
Christine was so loved by everyone she met. She was so patient and selfless; she became a beloved member of every community she lived in. Anyone who knew her, who had her in their life, was better for it. Christine served as an active member and officer of the American Legion Auxiliary for 36 years. She was on the board for 15 years during her 20-year membership of Mature Singles Plus. She held office of president, secretary and treasurer in her condo association. She was also active in other community organizations such as Germantown Senior Center, Sociable Singles, four local book clubs, Crafting Club, Happy Hookers Crochet Club and many more! Christine used her creative abilities crocheting Afghans for veterans at the Zablocki VA Center. She was, is and always will be Pure LOVE.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Tom) Kahelski; grandsons Matthew Rooney, Ryan Rooney (Vicki Bentle), and her great-grandson, Carsen Rooney. She is also survived by her brothers, David Chartier, Jim (Debbie) Chartier; her sister, Janice Malick; her long-time friend JoAnn DeGaetano; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Janet Chartier, her brother-in-law Randy Malick, and nephew Benjamin Chartier.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion - Mequon, 6050 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092. A celebration of life will follow from 3-6 p.m.
Memorials to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 457 appreciated.
Cremation Society of Kettle Moraine is serving the family. For more information, call 855-207-9762.