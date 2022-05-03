Christine R. Jordan, 71
Christine R. Jordan of Jackson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend at the age of 71 years.
Christine was born on November 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Stephen Burgard and the late Gloria (nee Haas) Waldvogel.
Christine was the most selfless and caring woman who always put others before herself. She could be found helping the homeless by providing clothes and meals and just making their lives feel appreciated. Christine carried this mindset into her career working as an aide for the TLS Company, which later became the On-Center, in Cedarburg. She was kind and caring to everyone she came across whether it was in her work or personal life. Christine would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it.
Christine also worked at the Grafton School District for many years serving lunches to the students. She was very proud that she carried on the tradition of being the ‘lunch lady’ just like her grandmother Rose Haas used to be. Christine impacted the lives of the many students that came through her line, with either a smile, a caring hug, or just a pick-me-up when the students needed it the most.
Christine had a work ethic like no other. As a single mom, she fought tooth and nail to provide for her children, making them appreciate all that they had. Her greatest joy was being able to purchase her own home, in Jackson, where she could raise her children and provide them with a stable home.
Although Christine was a very gentle and caring person to the many people in her community, her true love was spending time with her children, 19 grandchildren, and her extended family. She had a special way of giving her attention to each individual family member and making them feel so loved and respected. Christine will be missed and loved by the many people she impacted throughout her 71 years.
Christine is survived by her children: Heidi (Mike Brennan) Klauser, Lisa (Joe Kinast) Jordan, Ryan Dupey, and Robert ‘Jeremy’ (Lisa) Dupey; grandchildren: Mckenzie, Nicholas, Kaitlin, Samantha, Caden, Callie, Carly, Devon, Holly, Myles, Amaya, Kaiden, Cara-Mia, Jemma, Braedyn, EliAnah, Reese, and Alex; and siblings, Danny ‘Bogey’ (Debbie) Burgard and Jackie (Phil) Kurzbach. Christine is further survived by her best friend, Sandy Bowlin, aunt ‘Big Heidi’ and uncle Eddie, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Emily Klauser; parents, Stephen Burgard and Gloria Waldvogel; and brothers, Mike and Mark Hilpert.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton.
Interment will take place at Lakefield Cemetery in Grafton. In state on Friday, at the Grafton funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Christine Jordan video tribute or to send online condolences to the Jordan family.
The family would especially like to thank the caring staff at Ivy Manor for all of their wonderful care and compassion during this difficult time.