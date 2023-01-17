Christine S. ‘Chris’ Block
Christine S. “Chris” Block (nee Horvath) found peace on January 2, 2023, at the age of 73. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of Amy (Troy Verfuerth) Block, Kelly (Andy Johnson) Block and Christopher (Selena Leinbeck) Block. She was dear sister of Tom (Kathie) Horvath, Judy (Dennis) Schneider, Joan (Terry) Heuer, Jean (John) Herbst and the late Susan Callaway; adored sister-in-law of Kathy and Jim Block. She is further survived by other relatives, friends, and pets.
Chris grew up in New Berlin. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she graduated with a degree in Education and a minor in Art.
In 1989, Chris and Jerry bought the Landmark Inn, a restaurant located in the small town of Freistadt. Besides being a devoted mother and wife, Chris was an avid gardener and animal lover. Chris was most grateful for her family and the wonderful friendships she formed on her path through life.
Visitation on Saturday, February, 4, 2023, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Ozaukee County Humane Society appreciated.
For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.