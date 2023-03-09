Christopher J. Koppa, 62
Christopher James Koppa, loving brother, passed away at his Grafton residence on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the age of 62, after a brief battle with cancer. Chris was born October 5, 1960 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Howard and Judith (nee Troch) Koppa. He grew up in Glendale, WI and graduated from Nicolet High School in 1979.
He joined the Navy in 1982 and served 4 years, attaining the rank of Gunners Mate, Petty Officer 3rd Class, on the USS Forrestal (CV-59) aircraft carrier, primarily deployed in the Indian Ocean. He also served in the Naval Reserves.
Chris worked as a fabricator, punch, drill and brake press operator most notably for Midwest Products and Dynatech Manufacturing. More recently he was a delivery driver for Oldenburg Metal Tech.
Chris always liked to be working and helping others. He made friends wherever he was, from his place of residence, his work, and even Sandy at the laundromat. He had a big heart and really cared about people, and he was very proud to be a Navy Veteran. He also always talked up the deli at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly.
Chris is survived by his sister Jennifer (Patrick) Zielinski of Chicago, IL. Many cousins, family and friends will miss him and his smiling face.
Jennifer thanks the Wilgers for their loving guidance in Chris's life. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Zablocki VA Medical Center who cared for Chris, and Mark Jelacic at the Jelacic Funeral Home who assisted the family.
A celebration of Chris's life will be announced at a later date for family and friends.