GRAFTON
Christopher S. “Chris” Hemauer
March 21, 1971 - Feb. 12, 2022
Christopher S. “Chris” Hemauer, of Grafton, tragically passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the age of 50 years old, in the town of Lakewood, Wisconsin, due to the result of a snowmobile accident.
Chris was born on March 21, 1971, in West Bend, the son of the Donald and Gloria (nee Weiss) Hemauer. He attended school in the West Bend School District and later graduated from West Bend High School with the class of ’89. Shortly after graduation, Chris went on to work for Cost of Wisconsin Inc. where he faithfully served his employer for over 30+ years, working as a yard supervisor. Chris truly loved his company, his peers, as well as hanging with his work buddies every Friday night, to enjoy a cold beer and their camaraderie.
Chris truly loved the outdoors. He spent many weekends with his family up north at Maiden Lake, fishing, taking in nature’s beauty, and sitting around the campfire having a beer. He loved listening to all styles of music, reading, especially about history, former wars, airplanes, tanks, ships, and trains. Chris was truly a man’s man and could also be found doing research on various types of guns as well as shooting them at the range. Although Chris had many loves, his true love was teaching his daughter, Becca, about cars and how to fix them. He was so proud of his baby girl that she could handle her own when working on her vehicle.
Chris was a very caring and giving soul. Although he was taken at such an early age, he felt that it was important to be a donor. Chris was able to donate his tissue so that some one in need could benefit from his loss.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Hemauer, daughter, Rebecca Hemauer, parents, Donald and Gloria Hemauer, brothers-in-law, Rick (Dawn) Kreutzer and Jeff (Diane) Kreutzer, nieces, Nikki Kreutzer and Candace (Matthew) Nemchek, nephew, Jordan (Beth) Kreutzer, and God-parents, Jane La Buda and Dennis Weiss. He is further survived by his Cost family, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Chris’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton, with the Rev. Luke Anderson presiding. The visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.