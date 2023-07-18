Colleen M. Estel, 65
Colleen M. Estel (nee Prom) passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the age of 65 years at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. Private family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Home Care & Hospice are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Colleen was born on May 5, 1958, to the late Herbert J. and the late Kathleen G. Prom (nee Arentz). She attended Grafton High School. Colleen married Michael R. Estel on June 30, 1990. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Karri. Colleen worked most of her career for the Grafton School District.
Colleen loved flowers and enjoyed planting them in her garden. She also enjoyed watching birds around the feeders in her yard. However, the most important thing in her life was her family.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Michael, daughter, Karri (Daniel) Kuehn, brother, Gerald Prom, Thomas Prom, Sister, Carol Kluz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father in-law, and two sister-in-laws.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Horizon Hospice, and Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassionate care in the final stages of Colleen’s life.