Corey B. Steffen, 67
Corey B. Steffen, 67 of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away on June 30th from pancreatic cancer.
Corey was born on February 18, 1955, to Robert and Marilyn Steffen (both deceased) in Sheboygan, WI. Growing up, he created mischief throughout the town, frequently with the support of his beloved siblings Phillip (Pamm) Steffen, Roberta (Robin) (Edwin) Radzins, Kim (Patsy) Steffen, John Steffen (deceased), Michael (Pam-deceased) Steffen, Lisa Steffen and Susie Steffen. Corey attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin- Madison to earn a degree in Pharmacology. Armed with a pocket protector, and seemingly infinite knowledge of compounds and medications, he served as the most diligent and animated pharmacist most have ever known, most recently at Wheaton Franciscan.
He met his wife Teresa Steffen (Vanden Heuvel) of 43 years in Calculus class when Corey stole her homework to complete a problem on the board. The night after their first date, he wrote to a friend and said he had met his soulmate because he finally met someone who liked to have fun as much as he did. The two built an eternal love based on a perpetual search for adventure.
The couple welcomed their son Sam Steffen in 1986 and their daughter Kelly (Steffen) Gupta less than a year later in 1987. Corey supported them in their academic, social, romantic and professional pursuits and goals. Corey was overjoyed to welcome Sam and Kelly’s spouses Rachel (Babson) Steffen and Alex Gupta to the family. Since he was a kid, he dreamed of becoming a grandfather and was so proud to be “Grandpa” to Cooper and Archie Steffen and Xander Gupta. His Texan grandkids will always support Wisconsin sports teams and eat double brats.
Corey forged life-long friendships over shared interests in card-playing, music, golf, and travel. He was a steadfast, loyal and fun friend. In his retirement, he quickly picked up curling as a hobby and like most things in his life, dove in headfirst. He enjoyed playing in multiple leagues, bonspiels, and teaching high schoolers. He had an endless capacity to find pleasure in life-he enjoyed gardening, sci-fi novels, playing bridge, watching sports, and eating. His love and attention to details were channeled into his cooking — his hand-flipped brats and holiday Molasses cookies filled stomachs and souls. He was an avid traveler — he hiked and skied throughout the world with friends and family.
Corey was a reliable, eager, and passionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, guardian to his brother John, uncle, cousin, friend, mentor, and teammate. The impact of his loss is profound and yet, his greatest wish would be that all remember him when they participate in his favorite activities.
A visitation will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012) in Cedarburg on July 5th from 4-7PM. On July 6th from 11-2PM, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Milwaukee Curling Club (W67N890 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012). There will be a program at 12PM followed by lunch. All are welcome to celebrate Corey’s life. He will be interred at Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. The family requests donations be made to RCS Empowers, an organization that empowers people with disabilities and that greatly enriched Corey’s brother John’s life.
“Enthusiasm is one of the most powerful engines of success. When you do a thing, do it with all your might. Put your whole soul into it. Be active, be energetic, be enthusiastic and faithful, and you will accomplish your object. Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” Ralph Waldo Emerson (Corey kept this quote in his wallet for 20+ years)