Curtis “Victor” Vosburg, 70
Curtis “Victor” Vosburg passed away July 10, 2023 with family by his side. Victor was born April 14, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI and grew up in Grafton with his parents and three siblings. He attended Grafton High School where he graduated with honors. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart Carolyn (nee Sudbrink) on May 22, 1976. He graduated from UW Milwaukee in 1977 with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. Curt and Carol settled in Grafton where they raised their two daughters, Carrie and Cayce.
Victor enjoyed drawing, creating, and applying his talents to his 40-year long career in residential construction. He had a keen eye and his attention to detail shined in his fine cabinetry and small wood working projects. No picture was ever crooked in his house. He enjoyed sharing his gift with others, welcoming all into his extensive workshop. Victor’s craftsmanship remains in the homes of close family and friends to this day. Victor’s legacy includes fine craftsmanship, art, laughter, and the gift of sarcasm. Often times Victor could be found in his shop or in the garage enjoying the company of his wife, family, and friends.
Victor is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn and two children Carrie (Chris) Kaebisch and Cayce (Matthew) Parker. Honored grandfather to Clarie, Callie, Caitlin, Cannon, Vivian and Priya. Victor is further survived by his siblings Jeffrey (Peggy) Vosburg, William (Rick) Vosburg and Joan Stephens, and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother-in-law and close friend, Timothy Stephens, as well as his parents William and Bernice (nee Knuth) Vosburg.
A private gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Victor’s memory.