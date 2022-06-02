Dale A. Noll, 63
Dale Noll, of the Town of Port Washington, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, due to complications of an automobile accident. He was 63 years old.
Dale was born on April 8, 1959, in Port Washington, son of Robert Noll and Carol Ruffing Noll. He grew up in the Town of Port Washington and attended Port Washington High School. Dale worked as a maintenance manager for Newcastle Place in Mequon. On June 28, 1989, he married Jeannie Bartz in Port Washington.
Dale was a longtime member of the Town of Port Washington Planning Commission. He was very civic-minded and enjoyed volunteering his time with many local organizations. Dale could often be found helping his friends and neighbors with various projects. He also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening, was an excellent cook, and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and son.
Dale is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his two children, Ryan (Katie Peters) Paulin and Tami (Michael) Grittner; five grandchildren: Oscar, Elliott, Hazel, Braxton, and Oliver; and his parents, Bob and Carol Noll. He is further survived by his siblings Bob (Jackie) Noll, Randy (Kristie) Noll, and Vicki (Kevin) Yurske; brothers and sisters-in-law: Elizabeth (the late Raymond) Roberts, Tracie (Jimmy) Schoeder, and David (Rhonda) Bartz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Glen and Nelda Bartz.
Funeral services for Dale will be celebrated on Saturday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington. The Rev. Linda Westphal Buth will preside over the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday the 4th from 12 noon until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.