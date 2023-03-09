Dallas Page Miswald, 29
Mr. Dallas Miswald passed away on February 18th due to injuries sustained from a traffic accident that occurred on February 13th, just a short distance from his home in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 29 years old.
Dallas was born on June 30, 1993, in Milwaukee, son of Ronald and Debbie (nee Bednar) Miswald. He grew up in Grafton and attended local schools, graduating from Grafton High School, Class of 2012.
On October 13, 2018, Dallas was united in marriage with Sarah Alt in Richfield. The couple lived in the area until moving to Arizona in 2020.
Dallas enjoyed hiking in the mountains with his wife and dog, driving his motorcycle, playing video games and had aspirations to travel the world. He enjoyed sports and was especially passionate about watching the LA Lakers and LaBron James, as well as following the Boston Red Sox. He also had a deep interest in Norse mythology.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Sarah, their faithful canine companion Odin, parents Ron & Debbie Miswald, sisters Jennifer (Griffin) Schroeder and Pamela (Bruce) Knapp, and brother Brian Miswald.
He is further survived by parents-in-law Walter (Joan) Alt and Penny (Greg) Gehrman, brother-in-law Ryan (Alyssa) Alt, six nieces and nephews: Katie, Jackson, Jacob, Derek, Austin and Madelynne, other family and many friends.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, March 12th from 12 noon until 3PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the family.
The Eernisse Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.