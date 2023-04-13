Daniel “Dan” L. Kohlwey, 71
Daniel “Dan” L. Kohlwey of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 at Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 71. Dan was born in Port Washington on April 6, 1951 to the late George F. and the late Shirley (nee Kegler) Kohlwey. He was married at St. Paul Lutheran Church to his beloved wife, Carol (nee Albright). He served many years on parish properties and was an active member of the church, where he enjoyed ushering and volunteering.
Dan grew up in a farming family and worked on the farm into his twenties. He was employed at Grob Inc. for 40 years and was the caretaker of the Grob property for many years. Because of Dan’s giving heart, he always lent a helping hand to neighbors and friends when he saw a need. He went on two mission trips in 2006 and 2007 to needy communities in Fairbanks, Ruby, and Tanana, Alaska. Dan was active in the Disaster Alert Team through St. Paul Lutheran Church where he went on a mission to do clean up in Missouri. He also worked with St. Paul’s Volunteer Team to do renovations of the Pastor’s homes. Dan joined the Cedarburg Garden Club to support his wife, Carol, in their love for gardening. He would help with the Annual Plant Sale and Harvest Festival through the Garden Club.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his children: Kelly, Kerry (Shaun) Nelson, Kyle, Christine Kolowith, Tommy (Caitlin) Kolowith; grandfather to: Carissa, Caitlin, Trinity, Sadie, Kailey, Adelaide, Scarlett, and Evelyn; loving brother: to Judith (Wayne) Wolff, Douglas (Betty), Debra (Leon) Herther, Cynthia (Robert) Roden; brother in law to: Mary (Charles II “Chip”) Michel, Jennifer Leyen, John (Melanie) Albright, Deborah Albright, Jane (John) McQuillan, Quigg Albright, and Matt Albright. He is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.